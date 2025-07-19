Astronomer CEO Andy Byron sent on leave after his public cheating scandal

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Astronomer, Andy Byron, has been sent on leave by the company and co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy has been appointed as an interim CEO. The decision was taken after Byron and company’s HR head Kristin Cabot were caught getting romantic with each other during a recent Coldplay concert.

The tech company shared the update on social media platform X.

Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO given Andy Byron has been placed on leave.



We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days.

In a separate statement, the company said, “Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

They also clarified that no other Astronomer employee was at the concert.