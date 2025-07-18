Chris Martin at Coldplay concert catches Astronomer CEO and HR head getting romantic: ‘Kiss Cam’ may have just triggered an expensive divorce 

The Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston on July 16 is trending globally, not because it was a Coldplay concert, but because it may have triggered an expensive divorce. Chris Martin’s ‘Kiss cam’ spotlighted a couple getting romantic. The couple were Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR chief Kristin Cabo.

But the problem is, Andy Byron and Kristin Cabo are not married to each other.

Coldplay puts CEO of Astronomer and Head of HR on jumbotron looking cozy during their concert. pic.twitter.com/yuy2R5FAEc — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 17, 2025

The couple hurriedly broke apart and hid their faces when they realised their little romance was being live-streamed to thousands of Coldplay fans. Chris Martin even joked about whether they are having an affair. The clip went viral online, getting over 35 million views on TikTok within hours and trending worldwide on Facebook and X.

Social media posts indicate that Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, removed his last name from her Facebook profile, fuelling speculations that an expensive divorce may be underway. Astronomer is a data infrastructure start-up.

Coldplay is currently undertaking their ‘Music of the Spheres’ world tour, after the success of their recent album Moon Music, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.