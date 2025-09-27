A chaotic crowd surge during a campaign rally addressed by actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay turned deadly today, resulting in at least 31 deaths, including three children, and dozens of injuries. The incident occurred amid severe overcrowding at rally of Vijay’s party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Karur district, forcing Vijay to abruptly end his speech.

Hospital officials confirmed the fatalities, attributing them to suffocation and collapses in the massive gathering. Among the victims were seven adults and three minors, with over 50 others hospitalised for treatment. Eyewitnesses described a “stampede-like” situation as thousands pushed forward to catch a glimpse of the TVK chief while he was speaking, leading to an uncontrollably situation. Several people including children fell unconscious as a result.

After party workers noticed the situation, the alerted Vijay, who then paused his address to distribute water and coordinate medical aid, including calling for ambulances on stage.

VIDEO | TVK leader Vijay pauses speech in Karur, distributes water to people, arranges for ambulance for those in the crowd feeling suffocated.



The fainted persons were rushed to nearby hospitals in ambulances, but some of them died because of the injuries.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed deep concern over the event, stating he had directed authorities to ensure immediate medical support and investigate the lapses in crowd management.

Local police have launched a probe into the security arrangements, with preliminary findings pointing to inadequate barriers and underestimation of turnout.