Australia: Indian origin man unresponsive, on life support after police officer drove a knee into the back of his head

A 42 year-old Indian origin man Gaurav Kundi has ended up in the hospital in a critical condition after he was assaulted by police officers during an arrest. The incident took place in Adelaide city of Australia.

Kundi and his wife Amritpal Kaur were arguing in public, and a passing Police Patrol mistook that for domestic violence. After that, even as Kundi’s wife kept trying to clarify the situation, the Australian Police officers moved to arrest Gaurav Kundi, slammed his head on the police car and then on the road. Then, in a move reminiscent of the George Floyd incident, the police officer drove his knee into the back of Kundi’s head making him unresponsive. All the while, Kundi’s wife was screaming that he has done nothing wrong.

Gaurav Kundi had been drinking, and he stepped out of the house after drinking, and his wife Amritpal was trying to get him to come back home. They were arguing about it on the side of the road when the police officers saw it and intervened.

Gaurav Kundi has suffered brain damage, while the police officers have faced no action till now.