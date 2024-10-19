Baba Siddique murder: 5 accused backed out of the murder because of dispute over payment

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai recently. Now, the Mumbai Police, investigating the murder of the politician, have revealed that the five recently arrested suspects had initially demanded ₹50 lakh for the assassination but later backed out due to disagreements over the payment.

Reportedly, the influence of the NCP leader also played a part in the assassins backing out of the murder. Even though they backed out of the murder itself, as per news agency PTI, these 5 accused still provided logistical and other support to those involved in carrying out the actual murder.

Baba Siddique was born on 13th September 1958 in Patna. He grew up in Mumbai. In 1977, he joined Congress and quickly rose through the ranks. In 1980, he became General Secretary of Bandra Taluka of the Bandra Youth Congress. In 1988, he became the president of Mumbai Youth Congress. In 1992, he was elected as a Municipal Councillor. He was shot dead by 3 shooters on October 12.