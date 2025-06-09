Bad weather delays Axiom-4: Mission Akash Ganga carrying India’s second astronaut to ISS to launch on June 11

India will have to wait 24 more hours for its next giant leap into space. The much-anticipated Axiom-4 mission, which will carry Shubhanshu Shukla — India’s second astronaut in space — has been postponed to June 11 due to unfavorable weather.

In a post on X, ISRO announced: “Due to weather conditions, the launch of Axiom-4 mission for sending Indian Gaganyatri to the International Space Station is postponed from 10th June 2025 to 11th June 2025. The targeted time of launch is 5:30 PM IST.”

The targeted time of launch is 5:30 PM IST on 11th… — ISRO (@isro) June 9, 2025

The mission, dubbed Mission Akash Ganga, is a high-stakes international collaboration between ISRO, NASA, and Axiom Space (Houston). Shukla’s journey aboard the International Space Laboratory marks a historic step in India’s space ambitions, strengthening its growing role in global space exploration.

The countdown continues… just one day later.