Bahraich again in news for negative reasons: Fourth accused in Baba Siddique’s murder arrested from the city

Bahraich, which has been in the news for the past few days over the murder of a Hindu youth by Islamists during Durga Visarjan Yatra, is once again in the news. Unfortunately, even this time, the Uttar Pradesh City is not in the news for anything positive.

The fourth accused in the murder of Baba Siddique, the NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister, has been arrested from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the Police, the accused worked as a scrap dealer in Pune, and was part of the conspiracy to murder Siddique. The accused, identified as 23-year-old Harishkumar Balakram, was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch from Bahraich for allegedly supplying money and arranging logistics for the murder of Baba Siddique.

Reportedly, two of the three shooters, Dharmaraj and Shivprasad Gautam, used to work in Balakram’s scrap shop.