Bahraich murder accused Sarfaraz and Talib shot in Police encounter, were looking to escape to Nepal

On Thursday, October 17, Sarfaraz, the accused who killed Hindu man Ram Gopal Mishra, and his accomplice Talib were injured in a police encounter. Sarfaraz and his accomplices had brutally killed Ram Gopal Mishra in Bahraich during the violence against Durga Puja visarjan.

As per media reports, Sarfaraz was looking to escape to Nepal to avoid the Uttar Pradesh Police, but was shot by Police while trying to escape.

Sarfaraz’s accomplice Talib was also with him during Police encounter. They have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.