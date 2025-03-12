The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which seized the Jaffar Express, claimed to have taken around 182 hostages. The train, carrying approximately 500 passengers across nine coaches, was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar when it came under fire inside a tunnel between Gudalaar and Piru Koneri.

In its latest statement, the BLA stated, “We had given the Pakistani state a 48-hour deadline to facilitate a prisoner exchange. However, the state’s stubbornness, apathy, and persistent delays indicate that Pakistan is not genuinely concerned about the lives of its own military personnel. Instead, it continues to display its usual hypocrisy and disregard.”

Reiterating its warning to Pakistan, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) declared, “All hostages will be brought before the Baloch National Court, where they will be tried for crimes including state oppression, colonial occupation, genocide, exploitation, and involvement in war crimes in Balochistan. The trial will be swift, fair, and transparent, and those found guilty will be punished according to Baloch national laws.”

The BLA further stated that it had executed 50 more captives who were found guilty by the Baloch National Court, raising the total number of those killed to over 100, while around 150 hostages remain in the group’s custody.

The statement added, “The Baloch Liberation Army is giving the enemy a final chance to abandon propaganda, accept the ground realities, and confront the truth instead of fabricating false narratives. Practical steps must be taken for a prisoner exchange; otherwise, the decisions of the Baloch National Resistance will be irreversible, and with each passing moment, the consequences for the enemy will become more severe.”