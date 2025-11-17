In Pakistan, the Jaffar Express travelling from Quetta to Peshawar came under attack again. On 16th November, unknown assailants planted a bomb on the railway tracks in the Nasirabad district of Balochistan. The incident occurred in the Shahid Abdul Aziz Bullo area, where the train was traveling from Quetta to Peshawar.

As the blast occurred shortly after the train passed, passengers or staff were injured. The blast damaged a section of the railway track, temporarily halting rail traffic between Quetta and the rest of the country.

Local media reports that police and security forces arrived at the scene immediately after receiving information about the blast, cordoned off the area, and launched an investigation. A search operation is underway to locate the attackers. Railway officials said that train services which had been suspended for four days due to security reasons. The operations resumed on 16th November, and the very same day, the Jaffar Express came under attack.

In March this year, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which seeks independence of Balochistan from Pakistan, hijacked the Jaffar Express carrying around 400 passengers. The train with nine coaches was heading from Quetta in Balochistan to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when it was fired on by the Baloch fighters. In this attack, at least 64 people, including Pakistani army soldiers on leave, were killed by the Baloch fighters.