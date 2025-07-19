Balrampur Islamic conversion mafia chief Jalaluddin’s key associates Sabroz and Shahabuddin arrested by UP Police ATS, crucial evidence recovered

The Uttar Pradesh ATS on Saturday arrested two key associates of Jalaluddin alias Changur Baba in connection with a large-scale conversion racket operating in the state. The arrested accused have been identified as Sabroz and Shahabuddin, residents of Balrampur. They were arrested from Balrampur district.

During interrogation by the police, it was revealed that both the accused are trusted associates of conversion mafia leader Jalaluddin. They have been arrested under sections 121A (sedition), 417 (fraud), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 153A (enmity between different communities) of the IPC and various sections of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act 2021.

Police said that Sabroz and Shahabuddin were actively running conversion campaigns for Jalaluddin and were allegedly involved in converting hundreds of people by misleading them. Their targets were especially the economically weak, uneducated and people from rural areas, who were being induced to convert through greed, fear or emotional pressure.

Objectionable documents, mobile phones and suspicious contact lists have been recovered from them. Based on these evidences, it is being speculated that their network is not only limited to Uttar Pradesh but is also active in neighbouring states.