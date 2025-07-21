Bangladesh: 16 students and 2 teachers dead after fighter jet crashed into school in Dhaka

On Monday, July 21, a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed into Milestone School and College in the northern suburb of Uttara, Dhaka. Now reports have emerged that due to the crash, 16 students and 2 teachers died at the school along with the pilot.

Additionally, over 50 individuals have been rushed to the hospital with severe burn injuries as a result of the crash.

The aircraft involved was Chinese built FT-7BGI fighter jet which is a training aircraft. The jet took off at 1:06 PM and crashed just after take off.

The aircraft was piloted by Flight Lieutenant Mohammed Toukir Islam. The jet crashed into the one storey school building and the aircraft body could be seen buried among the rubble in the visuals.