Bangladesh: Hindu woman brutally murdered in Khagrachari, her son faced threats for being a member of Chinmoy Das Prabhu’s Sanatan Jagran Manch

On Thursday (5th December) night, a Hindu woman named Chumki Rani Das was brutally murdered at her own residence in Khagrachari Sadar upazila in the Chittagong Division of Bangladesh.

The victim is the mother of Pranto Das, who is the coordinator of the Khagrachari unit of the ‘Sanatan Jagaran Mancha.’

The Hindu organisation recently came under the attack of Islamists, leading to the arrest of its chief Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu. Even Pranto Das received threats from radical Muslims on social media.

🚨Breaking News: #Bangladesh#Khagrachari: A Hindu Woman Brutally Murdered in Her Own Home



In the heart of Khagrachari, a chilling crime has sent shockwaves through the community. A Hindu woman, Chumki Rani Das (50), was savagely murdered in her own home, in what appears to be… pic.twitter.com/JiLE36xb1v — Hindu Voice (@HinduVoice_in) December 6, 2024

On Thursday night, unidentified extremists barged into the residence of the 40-year-old Chumki Rani Das and killed her. The accused also took away her gold ornaments and the garland made of sacred tulsi leaves.

The deceased suffered injuries to her head and body. She is now survived by her husband Tapan Kanti Das and son Pranto Das.

In September this year, violent Muslim mobs attacked Buddhist Chakma and Hindu Tripuri communities in Khagrachhari Sadar. They set fire to more than 200 shops and homes and killed three religious minorities.