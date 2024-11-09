Bangladesh: Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam calls for ‘attacks’ on ISKCON

Ever since Sheikh Hasina was forcibly removed as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh after mass protests, Hindus in Bangladesh have been facing several attacks. Now, exiled Author Taslima Nasreen has shared a video where Islamist organisation Hefazat-e-Islam can be heard calling for attacks on International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

In the post shared by the author, she wrote, “Hefazat-e-Islam has called for terrorism. They want to kill ISKCON members. Is ISKCON a terrorist organization that it should be banned?”

The Chittagong-based group Hefazat-e-Islam has called for a ban on ISKCON. Today, their slogan was: "Catch one ISKCON, then slaughter." Hefazat-e-Islam has called for terrorism. They want to kill ISKCON members. Is ISKCON a terrorist organization that it should be banned? Have… pic.twitter.com/tDNoLczzzE — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) November 8, 2024

“ISKCON exists in many countries around the world, and nowhere does it face such issues, but it does in Bangladesh,” she wrote, attributing the hostility to “Islamists and jihadists who cannot tolerate people of other religions”, she added.

Notably, Hindus have been under attack and subjected to various atrocities ever since Nobel Peace Prize winner Mohammad Yunus formed the interim government in Bangladesh.