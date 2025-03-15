Muhammad Yunus punishes Bangladeshi diplomat for exposing his Islamist regime, revokes passport

In a direct act of vengeance, the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has initiated action against Mohammad Harun Al Rashid for criticism gits regime via a Facebook post.

For the unversed, Mohammad Harun Al Rashid served as the ambassador of Bangladesh to Morocco from 2023 until 27th February this year.

The interim government has accused Rashid of ‘breaching discipline’ and ‘misrepresenting the realities under Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus’.

It further claimed that the ex-ambassador did not return to Bangladesh despite being recalled and later moved to Canada after relinquishing his position in Morocco.

The Yunus regime has directed authorities to revoke the passports of Mohammad Harun Al Rashid and his family. “It appears Mr Harun has a hidden agenda or ulterior motive,” it alleged.

The Background of the controversy

On Friday (14th March), the ex-ambassador of Bangladesh to Morocco lashed out at Muhammad Yunus in a Facebook post.

He pointed out that Bangladesh has descended into anarchy under the controversial Nobel laureate. “Millions face an impossible choice: death, exile, or submission to radical extremism,” Rashid stated.

He noted that former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was undemocratically ousted through a “meticulously coordinated terrorist onslaught’. Rashid stated that digital terrorists such as Pinaki Bhattacharya and Elias Hossain have been emboldened ever since Yunus’ rise to Bangladesh’s political sphere.