Thursday, September 18, 2025
HomeNews Reports'Rise of jihadists, distortion of history, destruction of secular fabric and more': Ambassador of...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘Rise of jihadists, distortion of history, destruction of secular fabric and more’: Ambassador of Bangladesh to Morocco exposes the regime of Muhammad Yunus

The ambassador of Bangladesh to Morocco slammed Muhammad Yunus for distorting history and erasing the secular ideals of the freedom movement

OpIndia Staff
'Rise of jihadists, distortion of history, destruction of secular fabric and more': Ambassador of Bangladesh to Morocco exposes the regime of Muhammad Yunus
Mohammad Harun Al Rashid (left), Muhammad Yunus (right)

Mohammad Harun Al Rashid, the incumbent ambassador of Bangladesh to Morocco, lashed out against the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in a scathing Facebook post on Friday (14th March).

He pointed out that Bangladesh has descended into anarchy under the controversial Nobel laureate. “Millions face an impossible choice: death, exile, or submission to radical extremism,” Rashid stated.

He noted that former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was undemocratically ousted through a “meticulously coordinated terrorist onslaught’. Rashid stated that digital terrorists such as Pinaki Bhattacharya and Elias Hossain have been emboldened ever since Yunus’ rise to Bangladesh’s political sphere.

The ambassador of Bangladesh to Morocco highlighted how jihadists such as Farhad Mazhar and Zahedur Rahman are actively fuelling hatred against Hindus and India and making Muslims ‘susceptible to radicalization.’

Under Muhammad Yunus’s regime, the media has been both servile and silenced. Brutalities have unfolded daily—hidden from the world. The extremists have convinced Bangladeshis that the West no longer takes Islamic terrorism seriously—giving radicals free rein. And so far, they have been proven correct,” he pointed out.

Rashid added, “Minorities and secularists live in constant fear, while Hizb ut-Tahrir, IS, and Al-Qaeda flaunt their red and black flags, openly demanding Islamic theocracy. The July–August terrorists came straight from their ranks. But Yunus didn’t just shield them—he empowered them.

Mohammad Harun Al Rashid slams Yunus

He slammed Muhammad Yunus for distorting history and erasing the secular ideals of the freedom movement. “If human rights violations were truly examined, an independent, impartial investigation would reveal a horrifying truth: the atrocities committed in just 15 days after her ouster—under Yunus’s protection—far exceeded those of her entire tenure,” Rashid emphasised.

He reiterated the charges of corruption against Muhammad Yunus and described the chief advisor of the interim government of Bangladesh as ‘tyrant cloaked in deception’. Rashid also highlighted his fraud of exploiting the poor in the name of ‘micro finance’.

“Yunus himself introduced one of the terrorists, Mahfuj Alam, in New York—standing in the presence of former U.S. President Bill Clinton—and presented him as the mastermind of the July-August terrorist attacks…How would the French react if someone openly celebrated a terrorist responsible for the Charlie Hebdo massacre? How would Americans react if the mastermind of 9/11 were honored in New York, just as Yunus did? Bangladesh felt the same outrage, the same deep sense of injury and humiliation. This was not just an insult to our nation but an affront to justice itself,” he asked.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Morocco makes a heartfelt appeal

The ambassador of Bangladesh to Morocco said that the West has to restrain Yunus from further unleashing his barbarity.

I could cite hundreds of examples of the terrors Yunus unleashed. Yet, this is no rhetoric—every claim here is public and provable. Ignoring the truth won’t erase it. The West bears a double responsibility in restraining Yunus—he rose to prominence as their protégé. Has a Nobel laureate ever presided over such barbarity in history?” Rashid pointed out.

History will remember Yunus, but not as a hero—only as a swindler who deceived the world and descended into terror. In betraying his own nation, he also disgraced those in the West who still champion him. Yet, this is not a diplomatic note,” he added.

Today, I am voiceless, a persecuted diplomat, an exiled novelist pleading from the wilderness. But tomorrow, it may be your silence, your apathy, that history condemns. Listen now—not just to me, but to the silenced millions whose cries Muhammad Yunus has drowned in blood and lies.” he concluded his Facebook post.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Divine or ‘bovine’: Justice Nariman makes another anti-Hindu comment while talking about ex-CJI Chandrachud’s ‘prayed for guidance for Ram Mandir verdict’ remark. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
“Whether with divine or bovine intervention or any other kind of intervention, if a judge delivers a judgment, he is violating his oath to the Constitution," said Justice
Opinions

CJI Gavai makes a sarcastic jibe while denying restoration of Lord Vishnu’s idol in Khajuraho: Read 5 stark instances that exposes judiciary’s entrenched anti-Hindu...

Shraddha Pandey -
While the judiciary is assigned the role of the protector of the constitutional right of freedom of religion, it has increasingly been demonstrating a subtle yet pervasive anti-Hindu bias. In the recent years, this percolation of anti-Hindu bias in the judicial system has become evident.

Bohra Muslim community in Colombo offer special prayers on PM Modi’s 75th birthday, wishes him long life and good health

PM Modi turns 75: From strengthening security to empowering marginalised communities and women, and reviving cultural heritage – Watch how India transformed under his...

From Peer Chhangur to Hizb-ut-Tahrir module to Deoria: Another Islamic conversion racket run by Usman Ansari following the same anti-Hindu blueprint exposed

UP: On PM Modi’s birthday, CM Yogi announces that all Anganwadi workers will be given smartphones, and a pay rise

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Divine or ‘bovine’: Justice Nariman makes another anti-Hindu comment while talking about ex-CJI Chandrachud’s ‘prayed for guidance for Ram Mandir verdict’ remark. Read details

OpIndia Staff -

CJI Gavai makes a sarcastic jibe while denying restoration of Lord Vishnu’s idol in Khajuraho: Read 5 stark instances that exposes judiciary’s entrenched anti-Hindu...

Shraddha Pandey -

EU announces new strategic agenda to raise bilateral relations to a higher level to boost trade, defence cooperation, and tackle global challenges together

OpIndia Staff -

Bohra Muslim community in Colombo offer special prayers on PM Modi’s 75th birthday, wishes him long life and good health

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Christian pastor from Nepal claims to cure people of all diseases with ‘magical water’, locals accuse him of luring people to convert to...

OpIndia Staff -

Former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar’s family absconds after Navi Mumbai road rage spirals into kidnapping case, police trace victim to Pune bungalow

OpIndia Staff -

‘Jailing a few may deter others’: Supreme Court pushes for tough action against farmers for burning stubble

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi turns 75: From strengthening security to empowering marginalised communities and women, and reviving cultural heritage – Watch how India transformed under his...

OpIndia Staff -

From Peer Chhangur to Hizb-ut-Tahrir module to Deoria: Another Islamic conversion racket run by Usman Ansari following the same anti-Hindu blueprint exposed

Jhankar Mohta -

UP: On PM Modi’s birthday, CM Yogi announces that all Anganwadi workers will be given smartphones, and a pay rise

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com