Mohammad Harun Al Rashid, the incumbent ambassador of Bangladesh to Morocco, lashed out against the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in a scathing Facebook post on Friday (14th March).

He pointed out that Bangladesh has descended into anarchy under the controversial Nobel laureate. “Millions face an impossible choice: death, exile, or submission to radical extremism,” Rashid stated.

He noted that former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was undemocratically ousted through a “meticulously coordinated terrorist onslaught’. Rashid stated that digital terrorists such as Pinaki Bhattacharya and Elias Hossain have been emboldened ever since Yunus’ rise to Bangladesh’s political sphere.

The ambassador of Bangladesh to Morocco highlighted how jihadists such as Farhad Mazhar and Zahedur Rahman are actively fuelling hatred against Hindus and India and making Muslims ‘susceptible to radicalization.’

“Under Muhammad Yunus’s regime, the media has been both servile and silenced. Brutalities have unfolded daily—hidden from the world. The extremists have convinced Bangladeshis that the West no longer takes Islamic terrorism seriously—giving radicals free rein. And so far, they have been proven correct,” he pointed out.

Rashid added, “Minorities and secularists live in constant fear, while Hizb ut-Tahrir, IS, and Al-Qaeda flaunt their red and black flags, openly demanding Islamic theocracy. The July–August terrorists came straight from their ranks. But Yunus didn’t just shield them—he empowered them.“

Mohammad Harun Al Rashid slams Yunus

He slammed Muhammad Yunus for distorting history and erasing the secular ideals of the freedom movement. “If human rights violations were truly examined, an independent, impartial investigation would reveal a horrifying truth: the atrocities committed in just 15 days after her ouster—under Yunus’s protection—far exceeded those of her entire tenure,” Rashid emphasised.

He reiterated the charges of corruption against Muhammad Yunus and described the chief advisor of the interim government of Bangladesh as ‘tyrant cloaked in deception’. Rashid also highlighted his fraud of exploiting the poor in the name of ‘micro finance’.

“Yunus himself introduced one of the terrorists, Mahfuj Alam, in New York—standing in the presence of former U.S. President Bill Clinton—and presented him as the mastermind of the July-August terrorist attacks…How would the French react if someone openly celebrated a terrorist responsible for the Charlie Hebdo massacre? How would Americans react if the mastermind of 9/11 were honored in New York, just as Yunus did? Bangladesh felt the same outrage, the same deep sense of injury and humiliation. This was not just an insult to our nation but an affront to justice itself,” he asked.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Morocco makes a heartfelt appeal

The ambassador of Bangladesh to Morocco said that the West has to restrain Yunus from further unleashing his barbarity.

“I could cite hundreds of examples of the terrors Yunus unleashed. Yet, this is no rhetoric—every claim here is public and provable. Ignoring the truth won’t erase it. The West bears a double responsibility in restraining Yunus—he rose to prominence as their protégé. Has a Nobel laureate ever presided over such barbarity in history?” Rashid pointed out.

“History will remember Yunus, but not as a hero—only as a swindler who deceived the world and descended into terror. In betraying his own nation, he also disgraced those in the West who still champion him. Yet, this is not a diplomatic note,” he added.

“Today, I am voiceless, a persecuted diplomat, an exiled novelist pleading from the wilderness. But tomorrow, it may be your silence, your apathy, that history condemns. Listen now—not just to me, but to the silenced millions whose cries Muhammad Yunus has drowned in blood and lies.” he concluded his Facebook post.

