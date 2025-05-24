Bengaluru horror: Drunk man pours acid on wife after she asks him to lower phone volume

In a disturbing incident, a drunk man poured toilet cleaner acid on his wife after she asked him to lower the volume of his mobile phone. As per reports, the incident took place on 19th May at NMH layout in Sidedahalli in north Bengaluru.

The 44-year-old victim had a heated argument with her husband after he asked her for money to buy liquor. When she refused, her husband kept harasing her till she gave in. Later on, he came home drunk and started playing songs on his mobile phone at high volume. When his wife asked him to lower the volume of the mobile phone, he got furious. He immediately brought a bottle of toilet cleaner acid from the bathroom and poured it on his wife.

The woman, who is a beautician, sustained injuries on her head and face. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital and is said to be out of danger.

The police said that the husband fled the spot and the woman was taken to hospital by her neighbours. “We have case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab her husband. Further investigation is underway,” the police said.