Bengaluru horror: Woman sexually harassed, thrashed in public; friend who rescued her arrested

In the southern metropolis of Bengaluru, a woman was allegedly sexually harassed, assaulted, and abused in broad daylight as bystanders watched in horror. The disturbing episode unfolded around 4 pm on Sunday in Renuka Yellamma Layout near Mailasandra, just 12 km from the city, and was caught on CCTV.

The woman had stepped out to buy groceries when a group of intoxicated men blocked her path, allegedly tried to grope her, and hurled abuses. When she resisted, one of the men slapped her and the group reportedly thrashed her as she tried to defend herself. Locals and a friend of hers intervened, rescuing her from the ordeal.

However, in a shocking twist, the friend who came to her rescue, a gym trainer by profession, has been arrested for hitting one of the accused, while the main harassers remain on the run.

The woman told reporters the men appeared high on marijuana and paint thinner. Later, the accused allegedly stormed her locality, attacking residents who tried to help.

An FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 74 and other sections. Police say complaints have been filed from both sides, and an investigation is underway.