Bengaluru: Rapido driver slaps woman customer for questioning him over rash driving and jumping signals, video goes viral

BENGALURU: Rapido bike rider slaps customer as she allegedly questions him over rash driving and jumping signal. Incident occurred on June 14th in Jayanagar area of Bengaluru.

Jayanagar police are looking into the case.

The woman, reportedly working at a jewellery store, had accused the driver of rash driving and attempted to end the ride midway. A language barrier—she spoke English, he responded in Kannada—further escalated the situation, which turned violent after she allegedly refused to pay the fare or return the helmet.

Despite the Karnataka High Court’s April order declaring bike taxis illegal and directing their suspension, platforms like Rapido continue to thrive in Bengaluru. The app reportedly accounts for over 60% of the market, supporting over 1.5 lakh gig workers and clocking 16.5 lakh rides daily.

The viral footage, filmed by a bystander, shows several people witnessing the incident but no one stepping in. Initially hesitant, the woman has now filed a non-cognizable report (NCR).

Police have hinted at converting it into a full-fledged FIR as public pressure mounts. The case has reignited concerns over passenger safety in app-based transport services, especially for women, and the legal ambiguity around bike taxis in Karnataka.