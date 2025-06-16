A disturbing incident involving a Rapido driver and a woman passenger in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar has taken a dramatic turn. Initially, a viral video showed the driver, Suhas, slapping and throwing the woman to the ground, sparking public outrage.

However, hours later, a new video surfaced showing the woman allegedly striking the driver first with her tiffin box during a heated argument.

#Rapido case – New CCTV footage shows the Rapido customer hitting the Rapido rider/captain twice before he retaliates. The customer had claimed that she was assaulted by the rider for questioning rash driving. pic.twitter.com/waMMqxXsb5 — Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) June 16, 2025

Suhas claimed he took a shortcut to save time, but the passenger questioned his driving, asked about his education, and berated him throughout the ride. After a brief halt near her office, she reportedly became aggressive over the fare and hit him. “I held my patience, but after she hit me twice and shouted, I hit her once,” Suhas said, admitting he lost his cool.

An FIR has been registered against Suhas under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and he is currently in police custody. Interestingly, the woman was initially reluctant to file a complaint but changed her mind after the first video went viral.

With conflicting narratives and now two videos in play, the Jayanagar police are digging deeper to establish the full truth behind the public altercation.