Bengaluru Stampede: Another FIR filed against RCB and Karnataka State Cricket Association

Troubles keep mounting for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) following the deadly stampede during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations. Now, a survivor of the stampede, Rolan Gomes has filed an FIR against RCB, KSCA, and DNA Entertainment over the stampede. Earlier, Bengaluru Police had registered an FIR against them after 11 people died during the stampede and 56 others were injured.

25-year-old Gomes has reportedly filed an FIR at the Cubbon Park Police Station holding RCB, KSCA, and DNA Entertainment responsible for the stampede.

The deadly stampede broke out on Wednesday, June 4, a day after RCB clinched their first ever Indian Premier League title defeating Punjab Kings by 6 runs in the Final. During the celebration of the win, chaos descended outside Chinnaswamy Stadium and 11 people lost their lives.