Bengaluru: Case filed against RCB and Karnataka Cricket Association after stampede killed 11

On Thursday, June 5, the Bengaluru Police have filed a case against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Karnataka State Cricket Association, and DNA Entertainment over the stampede on Wednesday, June 4, that killed 11 and left 56 injured.

The stampede took place when the crowd was trying to enter Chinnaswamy Stadium to join the victory celebrations of RCB who won this year’s Indian Premier League trophy, their first success in the tournament.

As per reports, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central, Shekar H Tekkannavar confirmed that the FIR was filed by the Cubbon Park Police suo motu and names multiple entities as accused in the case of criminal negligence.

The complaint has been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 125(12) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), Section 142 (unlawful assembly), Section 121 (abetment of an offence), and Section 190 (liability of members of an unlawful assembly for offences committed in pursuit of a common object).