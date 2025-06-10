Bengaluru stampede case: Karnataka High Court denies interim relief to RCB official

On Tuesday, June 10, the Karnataka High Court denied interim relief to Nikhil Sosale, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s marketing head in the Bengaluru stampede case. Notably, 11 people had died outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in a stampede during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations. The court also reserved its order on his petition till June 11.

Bengaluru Police had arrested RCB’s Marketing Head Nikhil Sosale from the Bengaluru airport on June 6, when he was reportedly flying out to Mumbai.

In his petition, Sosale had questioned legality of his arrest, and claimed that the police action was influenced by political commands.

His lawyer, questioning the arrest by Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru, said, “It was not part of the investigation, just because the CM said CCB arrested him, though they are not investigating the case.”

However, the court refused to grant him the relief.