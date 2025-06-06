Bengaluru Stampede Case: RCB Marketing Head Nikhil Sosale arrested

On Wednesday, June 4, 11 people lost their lives and 56 were injured after a stampede broke out during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations. The stampede took place outside Chinnaswamy Stadium as the hurriedly organised celebration turned into complete chaos.

Now, as per reports, Bengaluru Police has arrested RCB’s Marketing Head Nikhil Sosale in the case. Sosale was taken into custody at the Bengaluru airport, when he was reportedly flying out to Mumbai.

Additionally, three staff members of DNA Entertainment Networks Private Limited, the organisers of the victory celebrations, were also detained by the police. The trio has been identified as Kiran, Sumanth and Sunil Mathew, who were taken in for questioning.

Police is also trying to nab Secretary and treasurer of Karnataka State Cricket Association but they are still not traceable.