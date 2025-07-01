The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has unequivocally blamed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the deadly 4th June stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium that killed 11 people. Its order states RCB created a “nuisance” by inviting massive crowds through social media without obtaining police permission, leaving authorities insufficient time for safety arrangements.

The tribunal observed, “The RCB did not take appropriate permission… Suddenly, they posted on social media platforms… Because of a shortage of time (about 12 hours), police were unable to make required arrangements”. It emphasised police limitations, noting they “are neither ‘God’ nor magicians” with “Aladdin’s lamp” to fulfil last-minute wishes.

Concurrently, the tribunal revoked the suspension of IPS officer Vikash Kumar Vikash and recommended reinstating two other officers, finding no “convincing material” proving police negligence. This aligns with the Karnataka government’s criminal case against RCB, which argues the franchise’s “relentless tweeting” triggered an unmanageable crowd surge of 2.5 to 4 lakh people.

The judicial developments compound RCB’s legal troubles amid ongoing CID investigations and a judicial inquiry into the tragedy.