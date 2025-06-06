Bengaluru stampede: Seemant Singh takes charge as new police chief after B Dayananda’s suspension

Senior IPS officer Seemant Kumar Singh on Friday morning took charge as the new commissioner of the Bengaluru City police.

Singh was announced as the new commissioner by the state government on Thursday night after it suspended commissioner B Dayananda following the death of 11 people during a stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4.

Apart from Dayananda, Additional Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shekhar HT, Assistant Commissioner of Police Balakrishna and Cubbon Park Police Inspector Girish AK were also suspended with immediate effect.

Karnataka Police filed an FIR against the Karnataka Cricket Board Administrative Committee, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), among others, in the Bengaluru stampede incident.

The FIR stated criminal negligence in the stampede incident. Sections 105, 125(1) (2), 132, 121/1, and 190 R/w 3 (5) have been invoked in the FIR.

The Karnataka High Court notified the state government over the stampede incident. The HC took suo motu cognisance of the incident and asked for a further status report.

