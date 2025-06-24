An Indian Army soldier, Gurpreet Singh, along with his associate Sahil Masih, has been arrested by the Amritsar police on charges of spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI. Over the past two months, the duo reportedly received ₹2 lakh, which Gurpreet had transferred to Sahil’s bank account through online transactions.

According to the police, during ‘Operation Sindoor’, Gurpreet leaked sensitive information regarding several military installations to the ISI. He has previously served at military bases in Jammu, Delhi, and Meerut. Authorities suspect that Gurpreet had been in contact with ISI handler Rana Javed for quite some time.

It is believed that Gurpreet was introduced to Rana Javed by Arjan, a drug smuggler from his village, who is currently in Dubai. A Lookout Circular (LOC) is expected to be issued against Arjan soon. Both accused have been sent to two days of police remand. Meanwhile, other security agencies are conducting an in-depth investigation, as this case is suspected to be part of a larger espionage network.