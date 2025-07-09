Bharat Bandh called by trade unions disrupts public transport across multiple states

Public transportation was disrupted in various parts of the country on Wednesday due to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ protests, called by ten central trade unions with support from Opposition parties.

In Odisha, members of the Khordha District unit of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) blocked the national highway at Bhubaneswar to support the ‘Bharat Bandh’. Bus services have been affected in the entire state.

In Kerala, shops and shopping malls in Kottayam remain closed in support of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by 10 central trade unions.

Members of RJD students’ wing blocked the train tracks at Jehanabad railway station in Bihar, supporting ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by a joint forum of 10 central trade unions and their affiliates.

In West Bengal, train services have been affected as protesters blocked tracks at various railway stations, including Jadavpur. Bus drivers of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) were seen wearing helmets on duty, a move initiated to ensure their safety.

Defying police presence, members of the Left parties’ union entered Jadavpur railway station to block the railway tracks to mark their protest against the central government’s “pro-corporate” policies.

The participating organisations include Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), and the United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)