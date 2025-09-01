In a major diplomatic success for India, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has strongly condemned the 22nd April terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 innocent lives. The Tianjin Declaration, signed on 1st September, expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and demanded that the perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of the massacre be brought to justice.

"The Member States, while reaffirming their firm commitment to the fight against terrorism, separatism, and extremism, stress the inadmissibility of attempts to use terrorist, separatist and extremist groups for mercenary purposes. They recognise the leading role of sovereign… — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025

The declaration reaffirmed the commitment of the member states to fight terrorism, separatism and extremism. It stressed that double standards are unacceptable. The declaration underscored the inadmissibility of using terrorist groups for mercenary purposes and called upon the international community to act against terrorism, including cross-border movement of terrorists.

While addressing the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked whether open support for terrorism by some nations could ever be tolerated. Notably, during the address, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present. PM Modi declared the Pahalgam terrorist attack an assault on humanity and urged SCO states to adopt zero tolerance.