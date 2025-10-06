On 6th October, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, setting the stage for a high-stakes political contest in the state. The polling will be held in two phases on 6th November and 11th November, while the counting of votes will take place on 14th November.

With the tenure of the current Bihar Legislative Assembly ending in November 2025, the elections will determine the next government in the 243-member House. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force immediately across the state. The ECI said that extensive arrangements have been made for the deployment of central forces, monitoring of expenditure, and ensuring peaceful polling across all districts.

ECI mentioned that there are around 7.43 crore registered voters in Bihar, of which around 3.92 crore are male and 3.50 crore are female. Interestingly, over 14,000 voters are above the age of 100. There are 90,712 polling stations (PS), with an average of 818 voters per PS. Every PS will have a webcasting facility.

The commission will emphasise stricter enforcement of the code of conduct and measures to curb fake news, especially on social media and electoral malpractice. Voter awareness is also going to be an essential part of the ECI’s drive to intensify voting in rural and urban constituencies.

NDA and I.N.D.I. Alliance to battle for Bihar

The elections will see a direct contest between the NDA, with Nitish Kumar as its CM face, and the I.N.D.I. Alliance, which includes the RJD, Congress, and Left parties. The I.N.D.I. Alliance is yet to announce its CM candidate. Both camps have already begun statewide campaigns, setting the tone for a fierce electoral battle.