Bihar Bandh: RJD MLA Vijay Samrat climbs on a buffalo during protests, gets thrown off and falls

Bihar MLA Vijay Samrat was thrown off by a buffalo who refused to become his riding vehicle. During today’s Bihar Bandh protests organised by the Opposition parties, the MLA was trying to ride on the back of a buffalo brought by his party workers.

The party workers, holding RJD flags, brought a big buffalo tied by ropes, and encouraged the MLA to climb on its back. The MLA tried and after a couple of unsuccessful attempts managed to sit astride the buffalo’s back.

The buffalo, however, had other plans. It suddenly jerked and ran off, scaring RJD workers and throwing the MLA off its back, who fell on the ground.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has also reached Patna to support the Bihar Bandh, called by Congress and other INDI alliance parties, who are opposing the SIR exercise carried out by the Election Commission of India to update the Bihar voter list.