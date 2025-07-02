In a disturbing incident in the Sheikhpura district of Bihar, a Brahmin auto driver was brutally thrashed by a policeman on Monday (July1, 2025). As per reports, accused sub-inspector Praveen Chandra Diwakar, beat up auto driver Pradyuman Kumar with a stick and made him lick his spit. Diwakar has been suspended.

According to reports, victim Pradyuman Kumar, on his way to home, was dropping passengers on the day of the incident. Sub-inspector Diwakar was on a bike in plain clothes behind his auto, and was continuously blowing horn signalling Kumar to let him pass. However, since there was a car in front of Kumar’s auto, so he could not move his auto to the side to give way to Diwakar. This made Diwakar furious, who started beating Kumar on the road with a stick.

The victim said that the sub-inspector asked him about his caste. When he told the accused that he was a Brahmin, the accused said that he did not even want to look at a Brahmin. Then the accused started mercilessly beating the victim. As the victim was wailing in pain, saliva dropped out of his mouth, which the accused forced the victim to lick.

Thinking that the police might not take action as the accused is a police personnel, the victim informed JDU MLA Sudarshan Kumar about the incident. Thereafter, police took cognizance of the incident. SDPO Dr. Rakesh Kumar condemned the incident and suspended the accused.