The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the allocation of digital time vouchers to National and State recognized political parties for free broadcast and telecast time on Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) during the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. This initiative, under Section 39A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, aims to provide equitable media access to political parties.

Each party will receive a base allocation of 45 minutes on both Doordarshan and AIR’s regional network in Bihar without any cost, with additional time based on their performance in the last Assembly election. The broadcast period will span from the publication of contesting candidates’ lists to two days before the poll date in each phase, scheduled via a draw of lots with party representatives and Bihar’s CEO office officials.

The ECI said in a press release, “The broadcast/telecast period will be scheduled between the date of publication of the list of contesting candidates in each phase and two days before the date of poll in Bihar. The actual broadcast/telecast will be scheduled in advance through a draw of lots in the presence of authorized representatives of the parties and officials from the office of CEO Bihar.”

It further added, “Under the scheme, free broadcasting and telecasting facilities of a base time of 45 minutes has been allotted on both Doordarshan and All India Radio, for each party to be uniformly provided on the regional network within the State. Additional time has been allotted to political parties based on their poll performance in the last Assembly Election of Bihar.”

Parties must submit transcripts and recordings in advance, adhering to Prasar Bharati’s technical and guideline standards, with recordings permitted at designated studios or Doordarshan/AIR Kendras. Additionally, Prasar Bharati will host up to two panel discussions or debates, with each party nominating one representative for moderated sessions.