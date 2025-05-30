Bihar govt notifies Upper Caste Commission and ST Commission, BJP and JDU leaders share key posts

The Bihar government has issued a major notification through the General Administration Department, announcing the reconstitution of two key commissions related to the welfare of upper castes and Scheduled Tribes.

BJP’s senior leader Mahachandra Singh has been named chairman, while JDU’s Rajeev Ranjan Prasad will serve as vice-chairman.

Meanwhile, Dayanand Rai, Jai Krishna Jha, and Rajkumar Singh have been appointed as members of the commission. The tenure for the chairman, vice chairman, and members will be three years, starting from the date they assume office.

The same notification also brings significant changes to the State Scheduled Tribe Commission. Shailendra Kumar from West Champaran has been appointed as the new Chairman of the commission. Joining him, Surendra Oraon will serve as Vice Chairman, while Premlila Gupta, Tallu Baskey, and Raju Kumar have been named as members.

This announcement comes barely a day after JDU’s Ghulam Rasool was appointed head of the state’s Minority Commission.

Though Bihar’s assembly elections are months away, the political ground is already heating up. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is leaving no stone unturned to stay in power — and his latest move signals just how serious he is.