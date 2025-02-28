“Bihar is f***ed up”: Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher suspended over viral abusive rant

A primary school teacher from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jehanabad, Bihar, Dipali Sah, has been suspended after videos of her making derogatory remarks about Bihar went viral on social media. Dipali Sah, upset with her posting location, used abuses to describe Bihar and its people.

In her rant, Dipali Sah said, “I just think there are so many branches of Kendriya Vidyalaya across India. They could have posted me in any region. People don’t like Kolkata region all that much, I was even ready for that. Anywhere in Bengal is fine. My friend got posted in Darjeeling, can you imagine? Another friend got posted in Silchar. Northeast, wow. Another friend is posted in Bengaluru. Mere se kya ******* dushani thi ki India ke worst f***ed region mein posting de di.”

Singling out Bihar in another video, Dipali said, “I’m not kidding, the situation of Bihar is actually f***ed up. It is not even hyped up, it is f***ed up. And me being here, I can see it every day. The ground reality is Bihar is just f***ed up. People have no civic sense, not even kidding. We, I mean the people who want to travel from Bihar to Delhi, it is just, people have made it so f***ing difficult for us because oh god they have zero civic sense. I think India is still a developing country just because Bihar is there. The day we remove Bihar from India, it will be a developed nation. I’m so angry over this, I mean people have no f***ing civic sense. They have f***ed up the railway.”

Dipali’s abusive rant came under heavy criticism from netizens who asked Kendriya Vidyalaya to act. The organisation decided to act and has now suspended the teacher.