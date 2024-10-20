Bihar: Janata Dal (United) leader Khalid Anwar hopes BJP will expel Giriraj Singh for ‘Hindu Swabhiman Yatra’

On Sunday, October 20, Janata Dal (United) leader Khalid Anwar expressed hope that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Cabinet Minister Giriraj Singh will be expelled by BJP over his ‘Hindu Swabhiman Yatra’.

JDU leader Khalid Anwar said that he hopes BJP will soon distance itself from Giriraj Singh and he will be expelled from the party.

Responding to Khalid Anwar’s comments, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, “I will keep fighting this fight till the last drop of my blood. Those who want to demolish temples, do love jihad, spit jihad, education jihad and land jihad, let them. The Hindus of JDU, RJD, Communist, Congres and BJP are with us. This yatra is not of political leaders or parties.”

Meanwhile, Bihar unit of BJP had said that the Hindu Swabhiman Yatra was organised by Giriraj Singh in his personal capacity and that other BJP leaders too were free to join the yatra in their individual capacity.

Notably, Giriraj Singh is taking out this 5-day yatra for ‘Hindu Awakening’ from Bhagalpur to Kishanganj in Bihar.