The Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced stringent measures to regulate political advertising and enhance transparency in the electoral process ahead of the Election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar and bye-elections to eight Assembly Constituencies across six states and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

As per an ECI order issued on October 9, 2025, all registered National and State Political Parties, as well as contesting candidates, are required to obtain pre-certification from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) for all political advertisements on electronic media, including social media platforms, before publication. The MCMCs, established at both district and state levels, will ensure compliance with prescribed guidelines, aiming to curb misleading or unverified content in political campaigns.

The directive explicitly prohibits political parties and candidates from releasing advertisements on internet-based platforms, including social media websites, without prior MCMC approval. Additionally, MCMCs are tasked with monitoring suspected cases of paid news in the media and taking appropriate action to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

In a move to address the growing influence of social media in elections, the ECI has also mandated that candidates disclose details of their authentic social media accounts at the time of filing their nomination forms. This step aims to enhance accountability and traceability in online campaign activities.

Under Section 77(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and in line with directives from the Supreme Court of India, political parties are required to submit a detailed statement of expenditure on internet and social media campaigning within 75 days of the completion of the assembly elections. This includes payments made to internet companies and websites for advertisements, as well as costs related to content development and operational expenses for maintaining social media accounts.

The Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on 6th and 11th November. The votes will be counted on 14th November. Notifications for both phases of poll have been issued, and therefore the Model Code of Conduct have become applicable in the entire state.