In a dramatic turn of events in Ballia, journalist and YouTuber Ajit Anjum has been booked for allegedly obstructing government work. An FIR was registered on Sunday after a Booth Level Officer (BLO), Ansarul Haq, accused Anjum of unauthorized entry and disruption during official voter data uploads.

The incident took place on July 12 at the block auditorium, where Haq was uploading draft voter lists to the BLO app for Assembly segment 16 (Sahatwarpurkamaal). Anjum, along with his team and cameraman, reportedly barged in and began grilling officials with pointed questions: “How many voters are at your booth?” “How many are Muslim?” “How many submitted forms with documents?”

Haq, in his complaint, said he clearly informed Anjum that his booth had 1,020 voters and forms had been duly distributed and collected. However, Anjum allegedly zeroed in on a false narrative of Muslim voter harassment and continued questioning for nearly an hour, disrupting work.

SHO Vikas Kumar Rai confirmed an FIR has been filed under case no. 296/25 based on the complaint.