On 10th March, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gulfam Singh Yadav was murdered in the Gunnaur region of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh. According to media reports, two bike-borne assailants entered his house and injected poison into his abdomen before fleeing. They claimed to have come to meet the 65-year-old leader. During the meeting, when Yadav sat on a cot at his residence in Daftara Himachal village, they allegedly injected the poison and fled the scene.

Initially, his family members believed he had been shot and rushed him to a government hospital in Junawai. However, he was referred to Aligarh and succumbed to his injuries while on the way to the hospital in Aligarh.

The veteran politician was active in politics for three decades and had contested against the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav, in the 2004 Gunnaur by-election. He held several key positions in both the BJP and RSS. His wife, Javitri Devi, has been the village head for three terms.

Police have started an investigation into the matter and gathered evidence. CCTV footage has provided a crucial lead. The assailants left their helmet and the syringe used to poison the leader while fleeing the scene. SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi assured swift action in the matter.