BJP MP objects to ‘GAY’ code assigned to Gaya International Airport, MoS Civil Aviation says IATA codes are permanent

BJP MP Bhim Singh in Rajya Sabha today raised objections over the IATA code ‘GAY’ assigned for the Gaya International Airport. In his response to the question, MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol stated in the Parliament that the three-letter codes are assigned by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and once given, they cannot be changed unless there are significant security or safety-related issues.

MoS Mohol stated that the three-letter codes, usually the first three letters of the location of the airport, are called IATA location identifiers and are used as the identification code for the concerned airport across multiple travel-related systems and platforms internationally.

MoS Mohol also stated that the IATA does not usually entertain requests for code change, unless the circumstances are exceptional and urgent. Earlier, a similar request by Air India was rejected by the IATA, citing its Resolution 763. The minister added that the codes are considered permanent once assigned.

MP Bhim Singh had asked if the government is thinking of changing the code, as many people consider the term ‘GAY’ as culturally offensive.