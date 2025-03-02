Saturday, June 7, 2025

BJP leaders slam Congress-led Telangana govt’s directive to revise 10th class pre-final exam timetable for Ramzan

On 2nd March, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Shanthi Kumar and Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed the Congress-led Telangana government for changing the 10th class pre-final exam timetable for Ramzan.

BJP’s Telangana State Treasurer, Shanthi Kumar, said on X, “Congress has once again proved it’s not a party for all but a party for Muslims. Changing the 10th class pre-final exam timings in Telangana for Ramzan is a clear slap on the face of fairness. Will they ever care about Hindu festivals the same way? This blatant appeasement must be called out.”

In the circular shared by Shanthi Kumar, it was clearly mentioned that the timings of the pre-final examination had been changed ‘in view of Ramzan’.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, called the decision unreasonable. He questioned whether the change was made just because of Ramzan and why students of other communities must suffer for this. “I demand that the government immediately revise the exam schedule so that it does not cause inconvenience to students and teachers,” he wrote.

He added, “The government is spending taxpayers’ money on organisations like Tablighi Jamaat, which is banned in several countries. They are giving duty exemptions, rewards, and even free accommodation and travel for Ramadan. But when it comes to Hindu devotees—whether Ayyappa, Bhavani, or Hanuman bhaktas—there are no such exemptions or benefits.

Not a single rupee is allocated for Hindu festivals,” MP Kumar asserted.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com