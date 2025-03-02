On 2nd March, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Shanthi Kumar and Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed the Congress-led Telangana government for changing the 10th class pre-final exam timetable for Ramzan.

BJP’s Telangana State Treasurer, Shanthi Kumar, said on X, “Congress has once again proved it’s not a party for all but a party for Muslims. Changing the 10th class pre-final exam timings in Telangana for Ramzan is a clear slap on the face of fairness. Will they ever care about Hindu festivals the same way? This blatant appeasement must be called out.”

In the circular shared by Shanthi Kumar, it was clearly mentioned that the timings of the pre-final examination had been changed ‘in view of Ramzan’.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, called the decision unreasonable. He questioned whether the change was made just because of Ramzan and why students of other communities must suffer for this. “I demand that the government immediately revise the exam schedule so that it does not cause inconvenience to students and teachers,” he wrote.

Telangana government’s decision to conduct 10th pre-final exams from 12:15 PM to 3:15 PM in view of Ramzan is completely unreasonable. That is the time when students and teachers usually have their lunch. How can they be expected to write exams on an empty stomach?



He added, “The government is spending taxpayers’ money on organisations like Tablighi Jamaat, which is banned in several countries. They are giving duty exemptions, rewards, and even free accommodation and travel for Ramadan. But when it comes to Hindu devotees—whether Ayyappa, Bhavani, or Hanuman bhaktas—there are no such exemptions or benefits.

Not a single rupee is allocated for Hindu festivals,” MP Kumar asserted.