‘Black Box is in India, being examined by AAIB’, says civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Air India crash

Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday made it clear that India is analysing the black box of the Air India aircraft that crashed in Ahmedabad, and it has not been sent abroad, contrary to some earlier reports.

Addressing an aviation summit, Naidu said,”…it is all speculation. The black box is very much in India, and it is currently being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).”

The fatal crash occurred on June 12, just minutes after the London-bound Air India jet departed from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft smashed into a hostel complex, killing 270 individuals, 241 of whom were aboard. A lone passenger survived.

When questioned how soon the black box information would be released, the minister replied that it’s a technical process and will take some time. He went on to say, “Let the AAIB do its job and complete the full investigation.”