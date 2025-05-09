Blackouts and air raid sirens return to Jammu as Pakistan resumes attack, explosions heard as Indian defence systems intercept enemy drones

A day after Pakistan launched around 400 drones targeted Jammu region, creating panic, the attacks resumed on Thursday evening. Like yesterday, blackout was imposed and air raid sirens went off in several areas in Jammu. Simultaneously, blasts were heard from Pakistani shelling and Indian defence systems intercepting drones.

ANI reported that a complete blackout has been enforced in Jammu, and sirens can be heard.

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city.”

In another post on X, he said, “Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am.”

#WATCH | J&K | Explosions heard in Samba as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout.



There are also reports that explosions have been heard in Samba as India’s air defence intercepted Pakistani drones. As per defence sources, Pakistani drones have been sighted in Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot sectors.

CM Abdullah appealed to everyone in and around Jammu to stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place. He tweeted, “It’s my earnest appeal to everyone in & around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don’t spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories & we will get through this together.”

Earlier in the day, the govt of India said that Pakistan has been using Turkish Asisguard Songar drones to attack India. India’s air defence systems, including the Russian S-400 system and indigenous Akaashteer systems successfully intercepted all the drones, UAVs and missiles fired by Pakistan.