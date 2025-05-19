Blow to the Muslim side in the Sambhal Jama Masjid survey case, High Court rejects civil revision petition

On Monday, May 19, the Muslim side received a major setback from the Allahabad High Court in the Jama Masjid survey case in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The Allahabad High Court has rejected the civil revision petition of the Muslim side in the case. Notably, this survey had led to heightened tensions in Sambhal last year.

With this decision of the High Court, the way is now clear for the survey case to proceed in the district court of Sambhal. The single bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal gave the verdict rejecting the arguments of the Muslim side.

Mosque side petition dismissed in sambhal issue. Argument was that court cannot appoint survey commissioner exparte. Stay is vacated. — Vishnu Shankar Jain (@Vishnu_Jain1) May 19, 2025

On May 13, after the completion of the debate on the civil revision petition of the Masjid Committee, the High Court had reserved the decision. A civil revision petition was then filed by the Masjid Committee on the Jama Masjid and Harihar Temple dispute of Sambhal.

The Masjid Committee had challenged the maintainability of the case in the Allahabad High Court. The Masjid Committee had challenged the decision of the civil court dated 19 November 2024 in the High Court. However, now the High Court has rejected their petition.