On the night of 19th November, a survey was initiated at the Jama Masjid in Sambhal, hours after the Civil Court of Sambhal directed the same. The directive came in response to a petition suggesting that the mosque was originally the Hari Har Mandir, a Hindu temple, partially demolished in 1529 by Mughal invader Babar. The petition was filed by Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain. In his petition, Jain argued that the site holds religious importance for Hindus and demanded an Advocate Commissioner’s survey of the premises.

बिग ब्रेकिंग -:



शाम को "कोर्ट" के आदेश के बाद कोर्ट "कमिश्वर" भारी यूपी "पुलिस" बल और अधिकारियों के साथ "संभल" के "जामा मस्जिद" में सवें के लिए पहुंच गए हैं ।

.

जामा मस्जिद में "हरि मंदिर" होने का दावा "विष्णु शंकर जैन" ने जिला अदालत में पेश किया था !

🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zl2Qq4JBUR — Er. Rajesh Singh (@Kumar1975Rajesh) November 19, 2024

Following the court’s directive, the survey was carried out under the supervision of the Advocate Commissioner, with security provided by the Sambhal district administration. District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia stated that the survey was completed, and the report would be submitted by the Advocate Commissioner to the court.

He said, “We ensured security for the survey. The Advocate Commissioner has completed the proceedings and will file a report in court. Any further action will be determined by the court.”

Petitioner claims signs of temple, invokes religious prophecy

In his petition, Jain asserted that the site showed signs of its Hindu origin. He cited carvings and symbols that indicated the presence of a Hindu temple. He also highlighted the significance of Sambhal in Hindu belief, as it is the prophesied birthplace of Kalki Avatar, an incarnation of Bhagwan Vishnu, who will take birth towards the end of the Kaliyug.

Today the Hon’ble Civil Court sambhal on my petition has directed survey by advocate commissioner in alleged jami masjid in sambhal which was known as hari har mandir. Babur partly demolished this place in 1529. It is believed that kalki avatar is to happen at sambhal. — Vishnu Shankar Jain (@Vishnu_Jain1) November 19, 2024

In a post on X, he wrote, “Today the Hon’ble Civil Court Sambhal, on my petition, has directed a survey by the Advocate Commissioner in the alleged Jami Masjid in Sambhal, which was known as Hari Har Mandir. Babur partly demolished this place in 1529. It is believed that Kalki Avatar is to happen at Sambhal.”

Opposition from Samajwadi Party MP

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq criticised the court order, referencing the Supreme Court’s 1991 directive to maintain the religious status quo as of 1947. Barq claimed that the Jama Masjid was a historical mosque and should remain recognised as such. He said, “This mosque has always been a mosque. Changing its status violates established law and disrupts communal harmony.”

Court to deliberate on findings

The court, in its order, instructed the submission of a detailed report supported by photography and videography of the site. The findings will be reviewed by the court on 29th November 2024 to decide the next course of action. Meanwhile, an additional police force has been deployed in the area to ensure peace.