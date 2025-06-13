Friday, June 13, 2025

Boeing Apache helicopter of Indian Air Force makes emergency landing in Pathankot

A Boeing Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing in the Nangalpur area of Pathankot on Friday. An official said that there is no damage to the helicopter, and all crew members are safe.

This comes days after an IAF Apache helicopter made a “precautionary landing” in a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur due to a technical issue. Two pilots were on a training sortie on 6th June when they detected a technical glitch and decided to land the helicopter.

Boeing AH-64 Apache helicopter is one of the most advanced attack helicopters in the world. IAF currently operates 22 Apache helicopters, known as ‘Tank in the air”. 6 more helicopter have been ordered, but the delivery have been delayed by Boeing.

