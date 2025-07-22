Boeing uses Ukrainian-made Antonov 124, not its own C-17 Globemaster, to deliver Apache helicopters to Indian Army

The Indian Army today received the first batch of Apache helicopters from Boeing at the Hindon Air Force base. Posting about the event, Army stated that the Apache helicopters will boost the operational capabilities of the Army’s aviation units.

There was a curious detail in the pictures, though. Boeing, the manufacturer of the globally acclaimed Apache helicopters, did not use its own C-17 Globemaster cargo carriers to transport the planes. They used the Ukrainian-made Antonov 124.

#Apache for Indian Army



Milestone moment for Indian Army as the first batch of Apache helicopters for Army Aviation arrive today in India.



These state-of-the-art platforms will bolster the operational capabilities of the Indian Army significantly. — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 22, 2025

The Apache helicopters were originally meant to be delivered in June 2024. However, due to global supply chain disruptions, the order was delayed.

The Indian Army had placed an order for six Apache AH-64E attack helicopters in 2020. It was a part of the $600 million India-US defence deal.

Earlier in 2015, the Indian Air Force had inducted 22 Apaches.



It is notable here that Boeing had signed a deal with Antonov Airlines to secure necessary overflight permits and clearances for military cargo. Antonov, with their Soviet-era expertise in delivering complex military cargo, has done this earlier too. In 2019, Antonov had brought 4 Apaches to the Hindan airbase for the Indian Air Force.