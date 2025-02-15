Monday, May 26, 2025

Bolero carrying devotees headed to Mahakumbh collides with bus: 10 dead, 19 injured

A Bolero car carrying devotees who were travelling to Prayagraj to visit the Mahakumbh Mela collided with a bus on the Prayagraj-Mirapur highway near Meja police station last night. The horrific accident left 10 people dead 19 injured.

DCP Yamunanagar, Vivek Chandra Yadav, comfirmed the information of the accident.

The 10 deceased travelling in the car were reportedly from the Korba district in Chhattisgarh. They were going to visit the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the Sangam. The 19 people in the bus sustained serious injuries and were taken to CHC Ramnagar. The bus was carrying devotees who were travelling to Varanasi after visiting Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

