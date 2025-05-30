BrahMos gave Pakistan sleepless nights: PM Modi says a day after Shehbaz Sharif admitted the missiles hit them before they could act

A day after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif admitted that India’s BrahMos missiles hit them on the intervening night of May 9-10 before they could react, Indian PM Narendra Modi highlighted how the state-of-the-art BrahMos gave sleepless nights to Pakistan.

Speaking in Kanpur, PM Modi said, “We entered their (terrorists) camps and destroyed the terror sites in Pakistan. Our Armed Forces showed such courage that the Pakistan Army ended up begging to stop the war…I want to tell enemies who begged us to stop during the Operation Sindoor. Don’t be fooled, Operation Sindoor is not over yet.”

Prime Minister Modi also said that Operation Sindoor showcased India’s military might to the world, and reserved special praise for the BrahMos missile. The PM said that the missile system gave sleepless nights to Pakistan and its forces.