Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif: India hit our airbases with BrahMos before we could launch an attack

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted that Pakistani forces were completely taken aback by the Indian missile attack using BrahMos. On the intervening night of May 9-10, India had launched 15 BrahMos missiles targeting several key Pakistani bases forcing Pakistan to beg US to broker a ceasefire.

Speaking at an event in Azerbaijan, Sharif said that the army, led by Asim Munir, had planned to attack India on May 10 after morning Namaz. However, before that, supersonic BrahMos cruise missiles rained down on various provinces of Pakistan, the Prime Minister said.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif admits that India hit their airbases with BrahMos before 'Aand forces' could act.



After claiming victory in the conflict with India, now Pakistani PM himself has come out and openly accepted that India destroyed several Pakistani airbases and caught the Pakistan forces completely off guard.